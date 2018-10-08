Kavanaugh to take Supreme Court seat Tuesday

WASHINGTON, D.C. (NBCNC) – Justice Brett Kavanaugh will be sworn into the US Supreme Court Monday night after a bitter fight between Democrats and Republicans.
Both sides are already using that to energize voters for the 2018 midterm elections, now less than one month away.
A public swearing-in for Justice Brett Kavanaugh is set for Monday night.
Senator Mazie Hirono (D-Hi.), “He’s going to be on the Supreme Court with a huge taint and a big asterisk next to his name.”
“We must not agonize, we must organize,” House Minority Leader Nancy Pelosi told Democrats.
They’re urging thousands who demonstrated to speak out again with their vote in November.
Senator Kamala Harris (D-Cal.) said, “If we want to correct the course what do we need to do? We need to take the power.”
But Republicans are ready to move on. “I’m happy as a clam.” Senator Lindsey Graham (R- S.C.)
Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-Ken.) said, “The overreach of the protestors at the capitol have actually energized the Republican base.”
At risk is Maine’s Susan Collins (R). She voted “yes” for Kavanaugh. As opponents raised some $3 1.5 million dollars for a whoever runs against her in two years. She said, “I have to do What I think is right. And over the years, the people of Maine have trusted me to exercise my best judgment. That’s what I did in this case.”
There’s talk of an effort to impeach Kavanaugh on sexual misconduct allegations the FBI says were not substantiated.
Even some Democrats say that’s too much. Senator Chris Coons/ (D-Del.) said, “I think talking about it at this point isn’t necessarily healing us and moving us forward.”
The fallout may depend on which party can turn out the vote less than one month from today.
In the meantime, Kavanagh will be on the bench Tuesday morning.