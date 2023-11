ASHLAND, Ore. – The Lithia Artisans Christmas Faire opens Friday in downtown Ashland.

The tradition runs in conjunction with Ashland’s Festival of Lights.

The faire features nearly 50 artists and craftspeople who select their most gift worthy work. It’s held at the historic Ashland Armory.

The event runs Friday from 10am to 7pm., Saturday from 10am to 6pm, and Sunday from 11am to 4pm.

