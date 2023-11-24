RV fire in Grants Pass kills two dogs

GRANTS PASS, Ore. – An RV was fully engulfed in flames Thursday morning.

According to Rural Metro Fire’s Facebook page, the agency as well as Grants Pass Fire were alerted to the fire that spread from the RV to an adjacent tree house.

While there were no reported human injuries, two dogs died in the fire.

When we talk to Rural Metro, they told us they and the Josephine County Sheriff’s Office are still investigating the cause. And there are no updates at this time.

