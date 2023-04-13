Live antique artillery round uncovered on N. California beach

CENTERVILLE BEACH, Calif. – A live military-grade artillery round was discovered on a Northern California beach.

The Humboldt County Sheriff’s Office said Wednesday morning, a group of beachgoers with metal detectors found a suspected explosive buried in the sand on Centerville Beach.

The group immediately contacted law enforcement, and HCSO’s Explosive Ordnance Disposal team responded.

EOD deputies reportedly inspected the object and determined it was a live, antique military-grade artillery round.

HCSO deputies said they were able to render the ordnance safe and no one was injured.

“Antique military ordnances are commonly found in Humboldt County due to heavy civil defense/military activity in the area during the early 20th century,” deputies said. “The Humboldt County Sheriff’s Office would like to remind the community that if you see something suspicious or out of place in your neighborhood, do not touch or move it, but contact your local law enforcement.”

© 2023 KOBI-TV NBC5. All rights reserved unless otherwise stated.