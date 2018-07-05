Lobster Creek Fire update

GOLD BEACH, Ore. – The Lobster Creek Fire burning 12 miles northeast of Gold Beach has reached 15 percent containment Thursday, according to the Coos Forest Patrol.
Foresters said the number of acres burned by the fire remain unchanged from previous days and stands at 446 acres.
Coos FPA said that with much of the fire season remaining, reinforcements were brought in to stop any chance of the fire rekindling or escaping containment. A crew of 700 people is working to seek and destroy any hot spots near the containment lines that pose a risk of spreading.
The Lobster Creek Fire started on July 1 in a Curry County park. The fire then spread to private timberlands. The cause of the fire is still under investigation.