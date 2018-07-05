Bryant Fire burns 50 acres in Klamath County

LAKEVIEW, Ore. – Crews are currently battling a 50-acre wildfire that started five miles south of Bonanza in Klamath County.
The South Central Oregon Fire Management Partnership (SCOFMP) said the Bryant Fire was first reported on July 4 burning near the base of Bryant Mountain.
Crews initiated a quick, heavy attack response using eight firefighting engines, one heavy air tanker, two single-engine air tankers, three dozers, two water tenders and three hand crews. That response reportedly significantly reduced the risk of the fire spreading beyond its current estimated size of 50 acres. However, the fire is technically 0% contained, according to SCOFMP.
Officials said smoke may be visible within much of the Klamath Basin.
No structures or populated areas are at risk. The cause of the fire is still under investigation.