Local 18-year-old competes in national rodeo competition

MEDFORD, Ore.– A local 18-year-old is representing the Rogue Valley by competing in one of the largest rodeos in the country.
Makaela Memmott from Central Point flew out to Texas this weekend to compete at The American Rodeo in barrel racing.
Out of 280 competitors, Memmott qualified for the finals on Sunday, placing her in the top 20 riders. So far, she says it’s been a wonderful experience.
“There’s a bunch of big names that you hear about and stuff and then you gotta come and see how their horses run,” said Memmott. “Then you gotta run against them too and it’s just kinda cool to see how everyone’s times work against each other.”
Prizes for those that qualify and reach the top 10 can reach up to hundreds of thousands of dollars. The top prize can receive a million dollars.
Memmott says whatever happens, she hopes to continue working hard and return next year.