‘Street Dogs Project’ looks for new volunteers in expansion

Ashland, Ore.– An organization helping street animals in Jackson County is looking for new volunteers.
The Street Dogs Project which is an off-shoot of Friends of the Animal Shelter, started back in 2013.
Since then, volunteers have been working to provide assistance to animals without a shelter. The project offers free spay and neutering, low-cost or free vaccinations and even some clothing to help protect the animals from harsh environments.
Currently the program provides services at Pioneer Hall in Ashland where Peace Meals also serves those in need.
“So many people without shelter that have canines,” said Gerean Pflug, a volunteer with the Street Dogs Project. “They love these animals. They love them dearly and they will do whatever they can, possibly do often more for the animal then they will for themselves.”
The project takes many types of donations and are looking to expand their program.
