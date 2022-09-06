Debris removal beginning for McKinney Fire victims

Posted by Derek Strom September 6, 2022

YREKA, CA.– Debris removal will soon begin for McKinney Fire victims.

That’s according to Siskiyou County officials.

Community Development Director Rick Dean held a meeting at the Yreka Elks Lodge Tuesday.

He’s asking residents to fill out forms, so contractors know what they need to remove.

Dean said they plan to work on properties within the next month.

“We need to get everybody signed up as soon as possible so we can get energized,” Dean said, “If you do not have insurance, there is no cost.”

Dean said you can fill out the needs form online, or you can stop by his office in Yreka.

He said the process could take nine months to a year.

But added that it’s a conservative estimate.

Tags:
Derek Strom
View More Posts
NBC5 News reporter Derek Strom is from Renton, Washington. He recently graduated from the Edward R. Murrow College of Communications at Washington State University with a degree in Broadcast News and a minor in Sports Management. He played in the drumline with the WSU marching band. These days, he plays the guitar and piano. Derek is a devoted fan of the Mariners, Seahawks, and Kraken.
Skip to content