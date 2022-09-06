Debris removal beginning for McKinney Fire victims

YREKA, CA.– Debris removal will soon begin for McKinney Fire victims.

That’s according to Siskiyou County officials.

Community Development Director Rick Dean held a meeting at the Yreka Elks Lodge Tuesday.

He’s asking residents to fill out forms, so contractors know what they need to remove.

Dean said they plan to work on properties within the next month.

“We need to get everybody signed up as soon as possible so we can get energized,” Dean said, “If you do not have insurance, there is no cost.”

Dean said you can fill out the needs form online, or you can stop by his office in Yreka.

He said the process could take nine months to a year.

But added that it’s a conservative estimate.