Local BBQ chef raising money for suicide prevention

ROGUE VALLEY, Ore. – A local barbeque chef is holding a special event to raise money for the Suicide Prevention Lifeline.

The Millsap family adopted their son, Theo, from South Korea when he was a baby. Sadly, the family lost Theo to suicide at the age of 25.

Theo loved his dad’s BBQ, so the family decided to honor and remember him by naming their new business after him: Theo’s No Bull BBQ.

Last year, the family business held their first annual “100% Event,” where every single dollar they made went to suicide prevention. Now, it’s time for the second 100% Event.

This Wednesday, June 8, you can help raise money for the Suicide Prevention Lifeline by preordering Theo’s BBQ Beans or Sweet and Smokey BBQ sauce at http://www.theos-bbq.com

For more information and updates about Theo’s No Bull BBQ, visit https://www.facebook.com/theosnobullbbq/

If you or someone you know is struggling with mental health, speak up, ask for help, reach out to professionals. There are many resources available to everyone. The National Suicide Prevention Lifeline provides 24/7, free and confidential support for people in distress, prevention and crisis resources for you or your loved ones, and best practices for professionals in the United States- 1-800-273-8255. Crisis Text Line is a texting service for emotional crisis support. Text HELLO to 741741. It is free, available 24/7, and confidential.