Students meet 2016 paralympian

Medford, Ore. Students at Oak Grove Elementary had a surprise guest—a 2016 Paralympian came to visit third graders.
The “Classroom Champions” program matches Olympic and Paralympic athletes with students who could use a mentor.
Friday, Mrs. Anderson’s third grade class meet their Paralympic advisor, Lex Gillette.
Lex says meeting the kids he’s been helping throughout the school year is humbling.
“You work with kids across the nation and teach them how to develop skills that will be helpful in life, inside the classroom, and outside the classroom,” he said.
Lex, who is blind, won silver in the 2016 Olympics in Rio for the long jump.
He says he hopes to inspire kids to overcome any obstacle they may face.