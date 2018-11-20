Local businessman, politician passes away

A longtime businessman and former state legislator in the Rogue Valley, Leigh Johnson, has passed away.
In addition to his time in the State Legislature in the early 70s, Johnson was Congressman Bob Smith’s administrative assistant in the 80s and 90s. His business career included government relations work with Asante, Harry and David, and People’s Bank.
He also served on and chaired numerous local boards and commissions.
Johnson died Saturday.
All of us at KOBI-TV NBC5 extend our deepest sympathies to his wife Nancy and their family.