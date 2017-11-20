Local cheese triumphs at international competition

CENTRAL POINT, Ore. – A southern Oregon cheese-maker is the recipient of a world-class award.
Rogue Creamery’s Rogue River Blue cheese is the gold medal winner of the 30th Annual World Cheese Awards in London. According to the Rogue Creamery, the competition is the largest and most well respected of its type in the world.
Rogue River Blue topped more than 3,000 other cheeses from 30 countries around the world. “This is a win for Rogue River Blue and organic Oregon and American made cheese,” said the creamery’s president David Gremmels.
This marks the fifth time Rogue River Blue has won a gold medal at the World Cheese Awards competition.
Rogue Creamery describes the cheese as “hand wrapped in Syrah grape leaves, from local biodynamic, organic Cowhorn Vineyard, that have been macerated in organic pear liquor.” The flavor profile mirrors that of brandy, fruit and burnt cream with hints of sweet pine, wild ripened berries, hazelnuts, morels and pears, according the Rogue Creamery.
Rogue River Blue wasn’t the only winner for the creamery. Their Echo Mountain Blue cheese won a bronze medal this year, marking the eight time that particular cheese has medaled.