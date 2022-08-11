Local company handing out free backpacks for back to school event

CENTRAL POINT, Ore. – Back to school shopping is in full swing and one local company is helping families by giving away free backpacks.

Long’s Heating and Air Conditioning planned to give out a 1,100 backpacks.

The company created the event three years ago.

Each year the number of backpacks has increased as more people find out about the free school supplies.

There are free popsicles, pens and even air filters as well.

The company says it means a lot to be able to give back to the community every year.

“Our guys work so hard out in the field every day doing heating and air conditioning,” Long’s office manager Kristin Andreatta said. “So when we are able to just give a little bit back to the community, it makes each one of our employees feel like they’re doing their part and giving back.”

Monday alone the company gave out over 800 backpacks.

The event was suppose to go into Thursday but they are now out of backpacks after just two days.