Local company teams up with Susan G. Komen

MEDFORD, Ore. – Valpak is celebrating Heros in Fight Against Breast Cancer with KitchenAid giveaways in support of Cook for the Cure.
This is the first year Valpak is turning it’s iconic blue envelopes pink in support of the 1 and 8 woman who develop breast cancer.
Here in Oregon and Southwest Washington there are 63 women diagnosed each week, and 11 die each year according to Ann Berryman with Susan G. Komen.
Throughout October, Valpak will share the submitted stories and 25 winners will receive a set of pink KitchenAid appliances.
The nationwide pink Valpak envelope will feature a surprise for 500 recipients of a new immersion blender if they find a die-cut certificate shaped like an immersion blender.
Locally, Airport Chevrolet will donate $25 for every test drive in the moth of October.
Bob Isaacs, owner of Valpak Southern Oregon said the hope is to reach more people in rural areas.
“They [Susan G. Komen] will give us gas cards so they can go to their treatment, their doctors, things like that,” Bob said. “We can do that to outlying communities and places where people can’t normally get to their doctor. If we can bring awareness to people that is so much better.”
Susan G. Komen for Oregon and Southwest Washington said it’s goal for 2018 is to focus on research into aggressive forms of breast cancer, better help women with health disparities and put forth more research into technology that will better detect the cancer.
The giveaway will run through the end of the month.
