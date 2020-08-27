City of Roseburg tours Rogue Retreat’s Kelly Shelter, Hope Village

MEDFORD, Ore. — The City of Roseburg may be taking pointers from Medford non-profit Rogue Retreat in helping their homeless community.
The City of Roseburg says it’s been exploring ways to address homelessness since January.
On Wednesday a group from the city came to Medford to tour Hope Village and the Kelly Shelter.
“Hopefully, with the information that we got from the tour it will help the council come up with some good ideas on how to address this important issue,” said City of Roseburg communications specialist, Eric Johnson.
Johnson says he was most impressed with the fact that Rogue Retreat offers the homeless a hand up and not just a handout, with its Hope Village.
He also likes that the non-profit has been in the Rogue Valley for over 20 years.
