Local drug trafficking ring faces federal charges, investigators say

KLAMATH FALLS, Ore. – Ten people are accused of operating a drug trafficking ring targeting the Klamath Falls area.
The Department of Justice said for the past couple of years, 57-year-old Juan Jessie Martinez-Gil and his associates brought large quantities of methamphetamine and fentanyl from California to Oregon in order to distribute the drugs in Klamath County.
On September 2, there was a coordinated effort to catch Martinez-Gill and his co-conspirators. After they were arrested, law enforcement officers seized approximately 17 pounds of methamphetamine and 700 oxycodone pills containing fentanyl.
Nine of Martinez-Gil’s associates also face federal charges for their roles in the conspiracy. They include:
- Elizabeth Irene Martinez-Agbalog, 47, of Reno, Nevada
- Anthony Wayne Smith, 56, of Midland, Oregon
- Katherine Desiree O’Brien, 42, of Klamath Falls, Oregon
- Larry Ralph Labeau Jr., 57, of Klamath Falls, Oregon
- Bryce Allen Stewart, 57, of Klamath County, Oregon
- Candice Nadine Mckee, 29, of Lakeview, Oregon
- Peter Hill Mitchell, 40, of Lakeview, Oregon
- Cole Edward Reeves, 51, of Klamath Falls, Oregon
- Reynel Heriberto Ramos-Cornejo, 49, a Honduran National residing in Lynwood, California
Prosecutors said Martinez-Gil, a Mexican National who was living in Reno, could face life in prison if convicted.