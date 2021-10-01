Home
Local drug trafficking ring faces federal charges, investigators say

KLAMATH FALLS, Ore. – Ten people are accused of operating a drug trafficking ring targeting the Klamath Falls area.

The Department of Justice said for the past couple of years, 57-year-old Juan Jessie Martinez-Gil and his associates brought large quantities of methamphetamine and fentanyl from California to Oregon in order to distribute the drugs in Klamath County.

On September 2, there was a coordinated effort to catch Martinez-Gill and his co-conspirators. After they were arrested, law enforcement officers seized approximately 17 pounds of methamphetamine and 700 oxycodone pills containing fentanyl.

Nine of Martinez-Gil’s associates also face federal charges for their roles in the conspiracy. They include:

  • Elizabeth Irene Martinez-Agbalog, 47, of Reno, Nevada
  • Anthony Wayne Smith, 56, of Midland, Oregon
  • Katherine Desiree O’Brien, 42, of Klamath Falls, Oregon
  • Larry Ralph Labeau Jr., 57, of Klamath Falls, Oregon
  • Bryce Allen Stewart, 57, of Klamath County, Oregon
  • Candice Nadine Mckee, 29, of Lakeview, Oregon
  • Peter Hill Mitchell, 40, of Lakeview, Oregon
  • Cole Edward Reeves, 51, of Klamath Falls, Oregon
  • Reynel Heriberto Ramos-Cornejo, 49, a Honduran National residing in Lynwood, California

Prosecutors said Martinez-Gil, a Mexican National who was living in Reno, could face life in prison if convicted.

