Local farmers preparing for pumpkin season

CENTRAL POINT, Ore. — It’s starting to feel like fall… leaves are changing colors and pumpkins are for sale.
Seven Oaks Farm in Central Point planted their pumpkins in May and will be harvesting them this week.
Owner, Jerry Mefford, says they’re excited for the farm’s many October activities from hay mazes and rides, to face paint and pumpkin painting.
But Mefford says this year has been especially difficult because of the summer’s hot temperatures and smoke.
“I’ll be glad when October’s over with…so we have a little break, cause we’ve been busy all year,” he said.
October activities at Seven Oaks Farm start this weekend and continue on until the end of October running Wednesday to Sunday from 10 am to 5 pm.
