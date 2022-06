JACKSON COUNTY, Ore. – Jackson County Fire Districts 1, 3, and 4 are working together.

They’re calling the group the Rogue Valley Fire and Rescue Alliance.

They say this partnership provides a framework to evaluate how each agency can enhance their working relationships to ensure quality, effective, and sustainable services in the future.

Over the next 12 to 18 months, they will participate in regular meetings.

They also voted to have two board of directors to serve as representatives.