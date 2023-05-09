Local firefighters deployed to Canada

CENTRAL POINT, Ore. – Three local firefighters are among a group of 22 from the Oregon Department of Forestry deploying to Canada to provide extra support in fighting wildfires.

It’s through a mutual assistance agreement that allows five Northwest states and five Canadian provinces to share resources.

High amounts of lightning and high winds paired with dryer and warmer conditions is bringing an influx of fire activity with over 100 active wildfires to Alberta.

“Fire is a family, no matter if it’s in the U.S. or Canada, and we’re here to help,” said Mike Shaw, ODF’s Fire Protection Division Chief. “But keep in mind that, before committing to any deployment, we make sure that our own fire management system is prepared and ready to respond to fires here in Oregon.”

The ODF team will be on a two-week deployment in Alberta and will bring back fresh knowledge on firefighting and refined skills, ODF said.

