Classic Oregon coast attraction comes back to life

Lincoln City, Ore.- Oregonians who spent time on the coast in the 1950s and 60s will likely remember the Pixie Kitchen attraction in Lincoln City. Tuesday, the city announced the long defunct attraction will re-open this summer for Pixiefest.
The Pixie Kitchen opened its doors in 1953. The owners paid special attention to children, who were given place mats that folded into pixie hats, as well as candy gifts. By the 1960s, the restaurant had become a popular tourist attraction with the slogan “Heavenly food on the Oregon coast.” It was so popular, an amusement park inspired by the restaurant, called Pixieland, opened just north of Lincoln City.
Pixieland featured a steam locomotive, a log flume ride and an opera house. It closed in 1974.
This summer, Lincoln City will host Pixiefest, which will feature rides, entertainment, music and food. The North Lincoln County Historical Museum will also open its archives to share historic photos of Pixieland.
The festival is set for June 24 and 25. You can learn more here.