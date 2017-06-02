Local girl severely injured in apparent dog attack

Klamath Falls, Ore. – A 10-year-old girl was severely injured by dogs in Klamath Falls, according to police.
The Klamath County Sheriff’s Office said on Thursday evening, officers were dispatched to the 3800 block of Shasta Way on Thursday night for a reported dog attack.
According to deputies, a young girl was playing with her neighbor’s dogs while her father was next door at his home. As it grew dark the father checked on his daughter and found her injured by one or more dogs.
The girl had reportedly spent time around the four Mastiffs on multiple occasions without incident, and there had been no reports of aggressive behavior from the dogs in the past.
Investigators said they have not yet determined if the four Mastiffs were the actual dogs involved in the attack.
According to KCSO, the girl was taken to Sky Lakes Medical Center before she was transferred to a Portland-area hospital.
KCSO said the incident doesn’t appear to be criminal in nature, but the Klamath County District Attorney was notified.