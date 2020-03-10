Local high school students advance to state Poetry Out Loud competition

MEDFORD, ORE. — Two local high school students will be competing for the 2020 Poetry Out Loud state title on Friday.
Poppy Hendrickson from Cascade Christian High School in Medford and Tabarjah Neal from Oregon Connections Academy in Klamath Falls were two of three winners during Medford’s regional competition last Saturday. Clara Bennett of Crater High School in Central Point was selected as an alternate should any student not be able to attend. Another 7 students from Salem’s regional competition advanced as well.
Poetry Out Loud is a national contest. Students memorize and present poems, practicing public performance skills while exploring the complexity of poetry.
“After 15 years of Poetry Out Loud in Oregon, we continue to see an impressive caliber of performances from students. We are thrilled to welcome these nine outstanding presenters to the state event,” said Deb Vaughn, the Arts Commission’s arts education/Poetry Out Loud coordinator.
The state competition will take place Friday, March 13, from 5 to 7:30 p.m. in Salem’s Allied Video Productions Studio. The winner will be invited to advance to the national Poetry Out Loud competition, scheduled for April 27-29 in Washington, D.C.