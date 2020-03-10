Multnomah County resident tests positive for COVID-19, bringing state total to 15

PORTLAND, Ore. — The Oregon Health Authority announced Multnomah County’s first presumptive positive case of the novel coronavirus, COVID-19. The new case brings Oregon’s total to 15 cases in seven counties.
Currently, there are 2 presumptive cases of coronavirus in Jackson County, and 1 in Klamath county.
OHA says its agency and Multnomah County are working to identify any individuals who may have been in close contact with the person in the last 2 weeks.
The person who tested positive is being treated at Portland Veterans Affairs Medical Center.
OHA says the person had no known contact with a confirmed case and had not traveled from a country where the virus is circulating, so the case is being investigated as a community-acquired case.
For more information on cases of COVID-19 in Oregon, and the state’s response, click HERE.