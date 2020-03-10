Phoenix-Talent elementary school getting deep clean amid COVID-19 concern

MEDFORD, Ore. — Custodial staff at Orchard Hill Elementary School are deep cleaning classrooms and common areas after the district learned that “a member of our school community may have been in contact with somebody out-of-state who may have COVID-19.”
Phoenix-Talent School District Superintendent Brent Barry says they are working closely with Jackson County Public Health to follow-up on the information they’ve received. Barry says the person has not shown any signs or symptoms of illness.
In a statement sent to families, Barry says they are deep cleaning out of an abundance of caution, and additional maintenance staff will be on campus this week to continue to disinfect as needed.
“In addition to manual wiping of surfaces, an electrostatic disinfectant sprayer was used,” Barry says, “The electrostatic spray machine deploys charged disinfectant particles into an area that covers every surface in the space. Moreover we are working with our maintenance and facilities team to prioritize the disinfecting of our schools this week and throughout Spring Break.”
Superintendent Barry says they will keep their students and families updated with any new information as it comes out.