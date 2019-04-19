local high schools competing at world robotics championship

ASHLAND, Ore. — Four southern Oregon high schools are competing this week in robotics competitions across the country.
Mazama, Lost River, St. Mary’s, and Ashland High School are all represented in national tournaments in several states.
It’s the Ashland High School team’s second time competing at the “Vex Robotics World Championship” in Houston, Texas.
Students tell us there are more than 70,000 people there from around the world including over a thousand robots.
“We made it so far and we never expected to do this well and it’s a moment that we’re never going to forget,” they said.
Ashland’s team won the prestigious Chairman’s Award given to a team inspiring respect and honor in the fields of science and technology at the Clackamas and Pacific Northwest District Championships.
As part of the award, their robot’s shipping fee of $5,000 was paid for by Fedex.
The competition ends Saturday.
