Local hotshot crew fight fires in Canada

ALBERTA, Canada – An elite local hotshot crew is on it’s way to the Canadian province of Alberta today to help fight over two dozen wildfires.
The group of twenty firefighters left the Rogue Valley yesterday and are expected to arrive within the next day. The team could be there for two to three weeks.
CNN reports more than 700,000 acres have burned and 11,000 people were forced to evacuate.
The smoke has drifted into five different U.S. states, including Washington, which is causing air quality issues.