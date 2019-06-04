All-way stop added to East Main Street, East Medford

MEDFORD, Ore. – East Medford commuters were greeted by a brand new stop sign on their way to work this morning. A four-way stop was installed at the intersection of East Main Street and Barneburg Road.
Medford city staff says after an analysis of traffic and crash history, the location warranted an all-way stop. Previously there was no stop sign on East Main.
“The average delay for everybody entering that intersection went down with the all-way stop, compared to the two-way stop,” Karl MacNair, Medford Transportation Manager, said.
The new stop signs will have orange flags for the next month to remind drivers of the change.