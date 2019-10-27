Home
Local law enforcement agencies take part in National Drug Take Back Day

CENTRAL POINT, Ore. — In hopes of preventing prescription drug abuse, law enforcement agencies around the region hosted their annual Drug Take-Back event on Saturday.

People were invited to get rid of any unnecessary prescription and over the counter drugs. For the first time, the DEA also accepted vaping devices and cartridges.

Medford Police, Eagle Point Police, Grants Pass Department of Public Safety and Jackson and Josephine County Sheriff’s Offices opened their doors for items to be dropped off.

“It’s so convenient and it’s a wonderful idea just so they’re not around the house,” Susan Kennedy, Medford resident said.

According to the DEA, more than 11-million pounds of expired, unused and unwanted prescription medication have been collected since the program began in 2010.

