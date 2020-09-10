Local law enforcement agencies team up in Almeda Fire investigation

ASHLAND, Ore. – Jackson County’s Major Assault/Death Investigation Unit has been activated to help determine how the devastating Almeda Fire started, including a death that happened nearby.
The Ashland Police Department already announced the investigation was criminal in nature. But now they have the backing of several agencies including the Jackson County District Attorney’s Office, the Jackson County Sheriff’s Office, and officers from Medford, Central Point, and Oregon State Police.
The investigation into how the Almeda Fire started also involves a resulting fatality that happened along the Bear Creek Greenway in Ashland.
Ashland police released no further information about the ongoing investigation.