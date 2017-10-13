Local medical response crew heads to Sonoma County

JOSEPHINE COUNTY, Ore. – A strike team from Josephine County is headed to Sonoma County to assist with the response to devastating wildfires in the area.
At least 31 people have been killed by the fires ripping through California’s wine country. More than 3,500 structures have been destroyed while firefighters work around the clock to beat back 21 separate fires raging across the region.
American Medical Response has mobilized 14 ambulances with 30 emergency medical technicians to assist with emergencies related to the fires. Rural Metro Fire said the strike teams are being pulled from across the Pacific Northwest, including one AMR unit from Josephine County.
50 fire engines left Oregon Thursday, according to Rural Metro Fire. Firefighters said the resource sharing helps provide much needed relief to Californians. “They came up to help Oregon with fires earlier this year… it is our turn to repay the favor.”
CAL FIRE said at least 191,000 acres had burned so far. That’s an area almost the size of New York City. Firefighters from across California have already been called in for reinforcements.
With erratic winds expected to hit the area Friday, crews are worried the fires will become more active and put firefighters back on their heels.