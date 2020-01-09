Home
1-hour school delay for Chiloquin

CHILOQUIN, ORE. — Weather conditions are impacting students in Chiloquin.

Chiloquin Elementary, Chiloquin High School and Sage Community School, will be on a one hour delay today due to road conditions following last night’s snow storm.

All other Klamath County School District Schools are operating on a normal schedule.

