102-year old Almeda Fire survivor inspires others one step at a time

MEDFORD, Ore. – After losing 100 years of photos and writings to the Almeda Fire a Medford man is rising above it. But that’s only part of the story.
In Al Vice’s 102 years he survived 2 pandemics and 2 wars as a soldier. But he never thought he’d live through something as nasty as the Almeda Fire.
“A fireman knocked on my door and said you have about 5 minutes to get out of here,” said Vice.
He said he didn’t think anything of it. So he grabbed his medicine, his walker and left.
“You had such little time to get out of here, and traffic was so thick and heavy, you wonder if you were gonna stay ahead of the fire,” said Vice.
He lost his home at Mountain View Estates and everything that was inside. Al told NBC5 News at his age he’s not going to return to Mountain View Estates, but he still wants to be a part of that community.
“I should have gambled and spend another 5 minutes putting things in the car instead of thinking I’d be back in 4 hours or so after this passes,” said Vice.
While those memories can never be replaced, Al is making new memories.
Every day he goes on walks, he said staying active is what keeps him going.
“You don’t have to walk fast or slow or short distance or a long-distance, you just need to do some walking,” said Vice.
It’s helping him meet his new neighbors who he’s inspiring with each step.
