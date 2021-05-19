Home
Advocate for children, longtime Family Nurturing Ctr leader, passes away

MEDFORD, Ore. – A longtime pillar of the Rogue Valley community and advocate for children has passed away.

Mary-Curtis Gramley is the former longtime Executive Director of the Family Nurturing Center in Medford. It’s a relief nursery that supports the youngest at-risk kids in our community. But Mary-Curtis did much more than changing the lives of countless children.

“She did an amazing job, she was passionate about it. And I’m not sure the organization, honestly, would be what it is today without the work that she did back then,” said Jennifer Mylenek, Executive Director, CASA of Jackson Co.

Mylenek says everyone who knew Gramley is in mourning. The Family Nurturing Center said it’s hosting a celebration of life in the fall for the beloved advocate.

