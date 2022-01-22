102-year-old Grants Pass woman inspires community on the dance floor

Article by: Katie Streit

GRANTS PASS, Ore. – A Josephine County woman isn’t letting her age slow her down especially on the dance floor. The 102-year-old is waltzing away her problems one step at a time.

It’s not every day you meet a woman like Irene Stein. She’s a dancer, she’s an Oregonian, and she’s also 102.

“You have to keep active. I noticed when I can’t dance I get so down,” said Irene Stein.

She’s been dancing at the Grants Pass Dance Club for over 3 decades.

“Oh, I love it. If it wasn’t for them I don’t think I’d be here,” said Stein.

She told NBC5 News staying active and having a positive mindset is her secret to a long life. And she doesn’t miss a beat. Instead, she inspires others to follow her lead.

“She just enjoys life and she just doesn’t think anything negative about it,” said Judy Jent, Irene’s best friend.

She said even during the height of the pandemic when the Grants Pass Dance Club had to close Irene was still active on her own.

“She does it all. She’ll do the polka, she’ll do the rumba, she’ll do a salsa if there’s anyone up to do salsa,” said Jent.

But now that the Grants Pass Dance Club is back in action, she’s back on the dance floor.

“That’s why dance is so good for everybody because you’re not thinking about your worries or what you did at home. You’re listening to the music,” said Stein.

The Grants Pass Dance Club meets at the Josephine County Fairgrounds on Mondays and Fridays. For more information click HERE