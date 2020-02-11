Jackson Co. SAR rescues couple stranded in snow

MEDFORD, Ore. — Jackson County Search and Rescue is calling a couple “very lucky” after they were rescued near Mount Ashland early Monday morning.
SAR says the couple and their two dogs went up on Tolman Creek Road on Sunday afternoon in their rubicon jeep. They wanted to see how far their 4-wheel-drive jeep could take them.
SAR says getting them out of the deep snow took over 5 hours.
“They had gas in their vehicle,” said Sgt. Shawn Richards, Jackson Co. Sheriff’s Office. “They were able to stay warm, they had cell phone coverage which is very important because that’s how they were able to let people know they’re in trouble. If they didn’t have cell coverage that would have been a whole different ball game we probably would have been searching for them today.”
Aside from the couple’s jeep, Sergeant Richards says two tow trucks had to be rescued.
He says if you’re ever in a situation like this don’t wait around and call 911. That way, SAR knows where you’re at and can help you get out of the situation.
