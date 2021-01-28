173rd Fighter Wing members assist during COVID-19 clinics

Home
MEDFORD, Ore. —Out of all the volunteers at Southern Oregon’s mass vaccination events, some them were Airmen who came from the 173rd Fighter Wing in Klamath County, to serve.

A request came in from the state asking for volunteers to help with these efforts.

The 12 from Kingsley Field spent a few days in Medford, and Grants Pass.

“We are really proud of our members that volunteered to perform these types of duties and it’s an amazing thing to be part of the national guard and be able to take our training and put it to use in this type of a format,” says Second Lieutenant Morgan Lindsay.

The teams duties included: aiding in giving out the vaccine, working traffic control, and administrative management.

