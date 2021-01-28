Home
New COVID-19 treatment option available at Ashland Community Hospital

New COVID-19 treatment option available at Ashland Community Hospital

Local News Top Stories , , ,

ASHLAND, Ore. —A new treatment option for COVID-19 positive patients is now available at the Asante Ashland Community Hospital.

It’s called Monoclonal Antibody Therapy.

It’s designed for people newly diagnosed with covid-19 and those in a high-risk category.

The outpatient procedure is given through infusion.

It’s goal is to catch COVID early on and aid in faster recovery.

“To be able to give something that I think is really the right thing and seems to have a really good benefit and can be a light at the end of this dark tunnel is just really really heart warming to me,” Dr. Lee Shapley with Asante Ashland Community Hospital.

Just approved by the FDA, Asante says it’s one of four health care providers in Oregon offering it.

Leave a Comment:

Note: By commenting below you agree to abide by the KOBI5.com commenting guidelines. View the KOBI5.com Comment Board Guidelines »