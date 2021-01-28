New COVID-19 treatment option available at Ashland Community Hospital

ASHLAND, Ore. —A new treatment option for COVID-19 positive patients is now available at the Asante Ashland Community Hospital.
It’s called Monoclonal Antibody Therapy.
It’s designed for people newly diagnosed with covid-19 and those in a high-risk category.
The outpatient procedure is given through infusion.
It’s goal is to catch COVID early on and aid in faster recovery.
“To be able to give something that I think is really the right thing and seems to have a really good benefit and can be a light at the end of this dark tunnel is just really really heart warming to me,” Dr. Lee Shapley with Asante Ashland Community Hospital.
Just approved by the FDA, Asante says it’s one of four health care providers in Oregon offering it.
NBC5 News Reporter Jenna King is a Burbank native. She graduated from the University of Oregon with a degree in Broadcast Journalism and a minor in Sports Business. During her time at the U of O, she was part of the student-run television station, Duck TV. She also grew her passion for sports through interning with the PAC 12 Network.
When Jenna is not in the newsroom you can find her rooting for her hometown Dodgers, exploring the outdoors, or binging on the latest Netflix release.