18th annual Holiday Market kicks off

Posted by Maximus Osburn November 10, 2023

MEDFORD, Ore. – Today marked the beginning of the 18th annual Southern Oregon Holiday Market at the Jackson County Expo.

It’s a holiday shopping event that features over 250 local, commercial and boutique vendors.

Organizers say that it kicks off holiday shopping for Southern Oregon.

You can find a plethora of different artisan crafts and gifts.

Organizers also say that finding a gift for someone that is handmade has a different level of endearment.

One of the vendor managers, Ali Leffler said, “products that you can find here are made with love, so it is almost a family made item for your loved one or family member.”

The market starts at 10 a.m. and runs until 6 p.m. Saturday, and 3 p.m. Sunday.

Admission is free.

Maximus Osburn
Maximus Osburn is a reporter for NBC5 News. He studied at California State University-Northridge, graduating with a degree in Broadcasting. Maximus is an avid martial arts enthusiast and combat sports fan. He even traveled to Thailand to train with martial arts experts. Maximus loves movies, nature, and doing things outside his comfort zone, like swimming in sub-freezing lakes in the winter.
