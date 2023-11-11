18th annual Holiday Market kicks off

MEDFORD, Ore. – Today marked the beginning of the 18th annual Southern Oregon Holiday Market at the Jackson County Expo.

It’s a holiday shopping event that features over 250 local, commercial and boutique vendors.

Organizers say that it kicks off holiday shopping for Southern Oregon.

You can find a plethora of different artisan crafts and gifts.

Organizers also say that finding a gift for someone that is handmade has a different level of endearment.

One of the vendor managers, Ali Leffler said, “products that you can find here are made with love, so it is almost a family made item for your loved one or family member.”

The market starts at 10 a.m. and runs until 6 p.m. Saturday, and 3 p.m. Sunday.

Admission is free.

