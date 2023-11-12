Veteran’s memorial service in Central Point and new tree tributes

MEDFORD, Ore. – This morning, dozens of people gathered at Don Jones Memorial Park in Central Point to honor Veteran’s Day.

The park was lined with American flags and there was coffee and hot chocolate for visitors.

At 9 a.m., speakers led the memorial service.

They recognized those in the crowd who served and those who know people that served.

They also addressed the challenges that some veterans might face when it comes to internalizing other’s gratitude for their service.

CPPD Patrol Lieutenant Brian Day said, “sometimes it’s difficult to receive that recognition, especially when a lot of the recognition is alongside peers you know have done or sacrificed many more things.”

The service wrapped up around 9:30 a.m.

After the service, people were able to learn about a new way to pay tribute to veterans, partnered through the My Veteran/My Hero Tribute Tree program.

The new Heroes Grove area in Don Jones Memorial Park features four planted trees in memory of four veterans.

To go alongside the trees, plaques were installed with QR codes, so you can scan them and learn more about who the tree was dedicated to.

Central Point Parks and Rec Commission member, Ron Woodhead, had his own father installed as one of the honored veterans.

He says it’s important to find multiple ways to pay respect to veterans.

Woodhead said, “standing for those who stood for us and that’s what we’re doing here today. And I think the trees will carry on that memory and their tradition that they’ve laid down. It belongs here and I feel like my dad’s name belongs here because he helped contribute to all that.”

Families can donate $450 and fill out an application to have their veterans commemorated as well.

More information can be found on the city’s website.

