2 more coronavirus-related deaths reported in Josephine County

GRANTS PASS, Ore. – Two more people in Josephine County died from COVID-19-related complications.
The county’s 21st death was a 51-year-old woman who tested positive for COVID-19 on December 9. She died on December 23.
The 22nd death was a 72-year-old man who tested positive on December 10 and died on December 23.
Both patients were hospitalized at Asante Three Rivers Medical Center in Grants Pass. They each had underlying health conditions.
The Oregon Health Authority said so far, Josephine County reported a total of 1,165 confirmed cases of COVID-19.