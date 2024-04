WILDERVILLE, Ore. — A single car crash killed two people in Wilderville Monday night.

According to Rural Metro Fire, the crash happened just after 6 p.m. in the sharp s-curves along the 2200 block of Riverbanks Rd. between Marcy Loop and Douglas Drive.

Despite efforts by both first responders and witnesses, the two occupants of the car died at the scene.

Police are current investigating the cause.

