Last week to hit the slopes at Mount Ashland, Mount Shasta

Both Mount Ashland Ski Area and Mount Shasta Ski Park are wrapping up their winter seasons this week.

Sunday is the last day for skiers and snowboarders to hit the slopes.

At Mount Ashland, the Got Guts Pond Skim is happening Saturday, with live surf rock on the slopes performed by The Reverberays. Registration for the Pond Skim is open now on the Mount Ashland website.

The ski area is open Friday through Sunday from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Meanwhile, Northern California’s Mount Shasta Ski Park is also celebrating the end of the season with its Pond Skim. Additionally on Saturday, the ski park is hosting a Polar Plunge, Etna Brewing Tap Takeover and DJ Buck DunGun will be spinning tunes on the patio.

More information on Mt. Shasta Ski Park’s closing weekend shindig can be found on its website.

