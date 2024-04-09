Mother, child OK after being hit by car in downtown Medford crosswalk

MEDFORD, Ore. — A scary moment Tuesday after a mother and her young child were hit by a car in downtown Medford.

According to Medford Police, it happened around 1:15 p.m. at the intersection of Oakdale Avenue and West Main Street.

MPD says the driver was turning south on Oakdale and hit the mother and her 4-year-old child while they were lawfully crossing in the crosswalk.

Both were transported to the hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

The driver was cited for failing to stop for a pedestrian in the crosswalk.

© 2024 KOBI-TV NBC5. All rights reserved unless otherwise stated.