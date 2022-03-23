2,000 pounds of marijuana found during Josephine County search

SELMA, Ore. – A literal ton of marijuana was found during a Josephine County search.

Deputies said on Wednesday morning, numerous law enforcement agencies executed a search warrant at a property in the 100 block of Norman Road in Selma.

The Josephine County Sheriff’s Office said investigators found approximately 2,000 pounds of processed marijuana inside the residence and outbuildings throughout the property.

In connection with the search, 55-year-old Thomas Draper was arrested for unlawful possession of marijuana and for being a felon in possession of a firearm.

The sheriff’s office said no further details are being released about the ongoing investigation.