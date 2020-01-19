2020 arena cross season begins at the Jackson County Expo

CENTRAL POINT, Ore. — The 2020 arena cross season has begun at the Jackson County Expo.
There are three upcoming motor-cross competitions coming up, the first kicking off today.
The promoter of the event says the sport is popular in Southern Oregon, with each event averaging about 220 riders and continuing to grow.
“We have new riders, you know we probably have somewhere between 15, 20 – 25 new riders every event,” said arena-cross promoter, Roby Leach.
Leach says that a new track has been built in White City, but it will not be ready for riders until this summer.
For more information on arena cross visit medfordmx.com.
NBC5 News reporter Mariah Mills is a Medford native. She graduated from the University of Oregon with a Bachelor's Degree in journalism. She also minored in sociology. In school, she covered Oregon athletics for the student-run television station, Duck TV. When she's not reporting, she’s reading, hiking and rooting for her favorite teams, the Seattle Seahawks and the Oregon Ducks.