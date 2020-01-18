Man dies in Roseburg hit-and-run

ROSEBURG, Ore. *UPDATE* – The man struck in a hit and run incident on Wednesday has died.
Friday evening, the Douglas County Sheriff’s Office was notified that 46-year-old Stephen Bruce Galindo of Roseburg died from injuries he sustained after being struck by a car near the Buckaroo Barn in the 5000 block of NE Stephens Street. Galindo’s family has been notified.
The vehicle and driver were identified on Thursday. Police have yet to release the name of the driver as the investigation is still ongoing.
Deputies in Douglas County say they’re investigating a hit-and-run that left a man in “grave condition.”
The Douglas County Sheriff’s Office said on the night of January 15, a 46-year-old Roseburg man on a motorized scooter was hit by a vehicle on Northeast Stevens Street near the Buckaroo Barn.
When deputies arrived at the scene, they found the man lying in the roadway with critical injuries. The vehicle that hit him was gone.
Deputies said they found evidence at the scene linking the crash to a white Mazda 3 made between 2014 and 2016. The Mazda will likely have damage to the front passenger side.
Anyone with further information is asked to call 541-440-4471.
The investigation is ongoing.