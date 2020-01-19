Home
Disco Winter Gala will raise money for the Children’s Advocacy Center

ASHLAND, Ore. — Disco fever is spreading in Ashland tonight, as locals are coming together to support the Children’s Advocacy Center.

The Children’s Advocacy Center is a non-profit that, along with law enforcement, investigates child abuse and provides treatment to young victims.

Tonight it’s hosting its 30th annual winter gala.

It is a disco themed party this year.

The fundraiser will include a silent auction, followed by dinner and disco dancing.

“It’s our largest fundraiser of the year. The money raised here goes to support evidence based, best practice interventions for children who’ve experienced abuse in Jackson County,” said director of the Children’s Advocacy Center, Tammi Pitzen.

Pitzen says the advocacy center raised around $100,000 at last year’s gala.

