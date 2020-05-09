2020 Oregon Wine Experience may look different

Home
JACKSONVILLE, Ore. — One of southern Oregon’s biggest fundraising events of the summer is figuring out how to adapt to this new normal.

The Asante Foundation said it’s developing a plan for the 2020 event. The organization said it could have very small events or even virtual events, but the 2020 wine competition is still on.

“We know the value of this event,” said Asante Foundation Campaign Director Andrea Reeder, “it has grown quickly over the last several years. It’s a highlight of the summer and we’re just looking at every opportunity to create something that is safe for all of our guests, sponsors and partners.”

Last year’s event raised $1.7 million for the Children’s Miracle Network, a nonprofit that raises funds for children’s hospitals, medical research and community awareness of children’s health issues.

