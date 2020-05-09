Home
Craterian Theater expects $160k revenue loss by July

MEDFORD, Ore. — The Craterian Theater said it’s anticipating losing over 40 event nights due to Oregon Governor Kate Brown’s most recent public gathering ban.

The Craterian said it plans to continue producing its Teen Musical Theatre of Oregon shows.

Though it has several rental events scheduled in September, the revenue potential is drastically reduced due to social distancing requirements, which will shrink capacity to about 200 seats. They’re still waiting to see if events will go on as scheduled or be canceled.

Through June 30, the organization said it will have lost around $160,000 in revenue.

